iPhone’s Built-in protection versus data brokers gets highlight in new privacy ad

Apple’s new privacy ad focuses on the iPhone’s ability to cut out data brokers to stop them from selling or using your information.

The Privacy on iPhone ad is a minute and a half in length and features an iPhone user discovering a world where data brokers buy and sell users’ private data. Among the information sold include the user’s browsing history, contact information, emails and drugstore purchases, which are commonly harvested by third party entities.

The iPhone user then activates App Tracking Transparency and Mail Privacy Protection to ‘fight back’ against the data harvesters to prevent tracking on apps and websites, as well as stopping invisible email habit tracking, respectively.

Apple’s iMessage app also blocks third-party apps’ attempts at acquiring information using technology such as end to end encryption, alongside stringent app permissions.

‘Privacy on iPhone- Data Auction’ is now available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.