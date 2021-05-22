iPhones dominate the global smartphone market in Q2

Counterpoint Research reported recently how the iPhone 12 lineup dominated global smartphone sales for the 2nd quarter of 2021 in terms of volume and revenue.

Apple echoed this sentiment by saying that its flagship phones are getting record adoption and have been very popular in the global market. Research shows how the iPhone 5G variants take up more than 12 percent of sale volume for Q2.

Smartphone revenue globally grew to about $100 billion, which was a record. The most popular phones were also the most expensive ones, which drove up revenue and average sale price higher. The iPhone 12 Pro Max enjoyed the greatest device revenue. It was also the best selling iPhone 12 model in the United States.

Also worth noting is that all the models in the top 10 had 5G capability, except for the iPhone SE and iPhone 11. The other devices in the list were from Redmi and Samsung.