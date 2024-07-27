iPhone

iPhones in India experience a price drop

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

Apple’s flagship smartphone has received a drop for the first time in India.

iPhone prices in the region have dropped by around 3-4 percent after the government announced a lower import duty for smartphones. Previously, it was 20% and is now 15%, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro have received around $70 discounts in the process. In line with the reduction, Foxconn India is mulling over the possibility of an iPad assembly factory in the region of Tamil Nadu, as per The Economic Times.

iPhone

Foxconn will have a significant expansion if the iPad assembly is brought to fruition and shows India’s supply chain capabilities. Import duty reduction is India’s plan to integrate itself into the electronics supply chain and boost local manufacturing, which in turn makes the devices more accessible to the population. This move also goes with Apple’s plan to move expand in other non-Chinese regions.

