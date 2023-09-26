Is the iPhone 15 Pro Overheating?

The new Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 series have been released with a lot of excitement, but it appears that not all users are happy with the new phones. Despite the improvements and new features, people who have the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 are using social media to express their frustration about the phones getting too hot.

This might not be a big worry right now, but Apple and its engineers need to keep a close eye on it. There may or may not be a problem with the entire system. Nobody wants the new phones to be dangerous or for users to harm their devices.

Should we be concerned about this? Is it actually happening? Here are some thoughts that might help us understand the iPhone 15 overheating discussion.

In recent days, many iPhone 15 owners have been complaining online about their new devices getting too hot. Some have posted their frustrations in Apple discussion groups, while others have left messages on Reddit and other platforms.

When setting up and using new smartphones, including those not made by Apple, they often get hotter than usual. This is especially true during the initial 24 hours. Some problems that people have reported may have happened during these times.

How to fix iPhone 15 overheating

If your new iPhone 15 is overheating, try these steps to fix the problem. One suggestion is to turn on auto-brightness. This setting will adjust the screen brightness depending on the amount of light around you, so you won’t have to worry about your phone getting too hot or using up the battery too fast.

You can try turning off Bluetooth when you’re not using it. Also, closing apps that use location services such as Safari and navigation apps might help reduce overheating. Turning off Wi-Fi and AirDrop could also be beneficial.

If you have an iPhone 15 case or an iPhone 15 Pro case, try taking it off. This might help. Also, turning on Airplane mode on your phone could fix the problem.

Is Apple going to fix iPhone 15 overheating problems?

If the iPhone 15 gets too hot overall, Apple will probably put out a software update to fix the problem. They might need to adjust some internal parts using the update.

If you can’t wait for a software update or have tried the suggestions above but are still concerned about your device, you can always return it to the store. All stores have a short period of time where you can return or exchange your device without any fees. For example, Apple allows returns within 14 days of purchase.

But I want to emphasize that any overheating issue you’re experiencing with your iPhone 15 is probably temporary and will likely be fixed soon.