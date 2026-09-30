Issues in Production for iPhone Duo

Ahead of the release of the iPhone Duo in October, Apple is rumored to be facing issues with production, with the early numbers of the device expected to be low. Jiemian News, a source close to the supply chain of Foxconn, reports that yields for final production was just about 60% and would require six more months of production to achieve proper yield.

Foxconn is said to be adjusting processes and equipment repeatedly as they produce the new foldable iPhone, and suppliers are waiting on Apple to lower any requirements in quality.

Issues also were from the hinge components and OLED panels from Samsung Display where low yields were seen. Changes in design and delayed deliveries affected the amount of units of the device.

The target for units for the iPhone Duo for this year is 6-8 million units.