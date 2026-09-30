iPhone

Issues in Production for iPhone Duo

By Samantha Wiley
Issues in Production for iPhone Duo

Ahead of the release of the iPhone Duo in October, Apple is rumored to be facing issues with production, with the early numbers of the device expected to be low. Jiemian News, a source close to the supply chain of Foxconn, reports that yields for final production was just about 60% and would require six more months of production to achieve proper yield.


Foxconn is said to be adjusting processes and equipment repeatedly as they produce the new foldable iPhone, and suppliers are waiting on Apple to lower any requirements in quality.

Issues in Production for iPhone Duo

Issues also were from the hinge components and OLED panels from Samsung Display where low yields were seen. Changes in design and delayed deliveries affected the amount of units of the device. 

The target for units for the iPhone Duo for this year is 6-8 million units.


Latest News
New Apple CEO Has Plans to Release Products More Frequently
New Apple CEO Has Plans to Release Products More Frequently
1 Min Read
The 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB/1TB is $900 Off
The 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB/1TB is $900 Off
1 Min Read
October is Going to Be a Busy Month for Apple
October is Going to Be a Busy Month for Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Demanded to Pay $5.7 Billion In Lawsuit of Patent Infringement
Apple Demanded to Pay $5.7 Billion In Lawsuit of Patent Infringement
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro In the Making with Four Concepts
Apple Vision Pro In the Making with Four Concepts
1 Min Read
Several Devices for Apple Leaked
Several Devices for Apple Leaked
1 Min Read
iPad 12 Essentially Confirmed
iPad 12 Essentially Confirmed
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
You Can Experience the Head Trip on Apple Music
You Can Experience the Head Trip on Apple Music
1 Min Read
Apple Qualcomm Agreement Extension Exercised
Apple Qualcomm Agreement Extension Exercised
1 Min Read
Apple Releases Beats 360 Headphones
Apple Releases Beats 360 Headphones
1 Min Read
Lost your password?