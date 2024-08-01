Japan iPhones now support Emergency SOS via Satellite

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature has gone live in Japan.

Apple posted an update that says the feature expanded to Japan via the iOS 17.6 update. With it, iPhone users with the iPhone 15 and iPhone models can communicate via emergency services even without a cellular or wi-fi connection. The region has different contact numbers, all of which are used in Emergency SOS, including coast guard support (118), police (110), and ambulance and fire services (119). It’s worth noting that Emergency SOS can also work with Find My, and this works for the population and visitors equally. Globalstar handles the satellite for Emergency SOS, and the service works in countries where the satellite is available.

Pricing for Emergency SOS has not yet begun as all users can access it free for two years. The feature is available in the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, New Zealand, Luxembourg, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Australia, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Canada, and the US.