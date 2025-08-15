Lanyard Attachments May be Possible on iPhone 17

A leaker with the name of Majin Bu disclosed that the official cases for the iPhone 17 could allow users to attach a lanyard to it. Another leaker, DuanRui, revealed a CAD for a supposed case for the iPhone 17 Pro featuring two spots at the bottom corners of the case to attach a lanyard.

This is not the first time this has been seen on Apple devices. The charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 had a cutout, with small metal holes on the right part, where you could attach a lanyard to it. Apple does not sell any official lanyards for the AirPods Pro 2, but you could find third party products sold separately on their store online, and it might be the same for the lanyards for iPhone 17 model. The fifth generation of the iPod touch also had a mechanism for lanyards without the need for a case.

All of these are still just speculations with no confirmation yet.