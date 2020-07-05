Largan to supply premium camera lenses for iPhone 12

iPhone 12

According to the Apple Analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup will have a very top class rear camera lens. Kuo says it will be a high-end lens that will improve the image quality.

According to MacRumors, Kuo said in a research note that Largan will be the supplier of the new lenses. Largan will provide the premium quality lenses starting mid-July. Apple does receive these components earlier than July, however, production has been delayed and the lens shipment will be at its peak during September and November and will not be like past years which aw peak of the supply of lenses from August till October. Kuo did not mention the reason for the delay in the research note. Although it is clear the only reason is the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also did not mention in his note what type of high-end lenses will be used for the iPhone 12. He did mention in his earlier notes that the iPhone 12 will see huge improvements in the rear camera quality. He said Apple will improve the sensor and make it larger so that it captures more light and gives a better image quality.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.