Largan to supply premium camera lenses for iPhone 12

According to the Apple Analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup will have a very top class rear camera lens. Kuo says it will be a high-end lens that will improve the image quality.

According to MacRumors, Kuo said in a research note that Largan will be the supplier of the new lenses. Largan will provide the premium quality lenses starting mid-July. Apple does receive these components earlier than July, however, production has been delayed and the lens shipment will be at its peak during September and November and will not be like past years which aw peak of the supply of lenses from August till October. Kuo did not mention the reason for the delay in the research note. Although it is clear the only reason is the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also did not mention in his note what type of high-end lenses will be used for the iPhone 12. He did mention in his earlier notes that the iPhone 12 will see huge improvements in the rear camera quality. He said Apple will improve the sensor and make it larger so that it captures more light and gives a better image quality.