Latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ Ad ‘Midnight’ goes live

Apple’s latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ ad, ‘Midnight’, showcases the iPhone 15 Pro’s low-light capabilities and 4K 60fps footage.

‘Midnight’ is an adaptation of a Japanese manga of the same name. The short film tells the story of a taxi driver, played by Japanese actor Kento Kaku, in a brightly-lit Tokyo setting. Midnight goes on an adventure with a girl who is being targeted by a local gang. The high-action video is directed by Takashi Miike, who has done notable movies such as ‘Audition’ and ‘Ichi the Killer’

In an accompanying video, titled ‘The Making of Midnight’, Miike said that the iPhone ‘has the power to do things that a conventional movie camera can’t’, and highlighted features such as Action Mode, Cinematic Mode, and visual effects via the rear LiDAR to scan for 3D models. ‘Midnight’ is the latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ ad and is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.