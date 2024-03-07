iPhone

Latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ Ad ‘Midnight’ goes live

By Samantha Wiley
Shot on iPhone

Apple’s latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ ad, ‘Midnight’, showcases the iPhone 15 Pro’s low-light capabilities and 4K 60fps footage.

Advertisements

‘Midnight’ is an adaptation of a Japanese manga of the same name. The short film tells the story of a taxi driver, played by Japanese actor Kento Kaku, in a brightly-lit Tokyo setting. Midnight goes on an adventure with a girl who is being targeted by a local gang. The high-action video is directed by Takashi Miike, who has done notable movies such as ‘Audition’ and ‘Ichi the Killer’

Shot on iPhone

In an accompanying video, titled ‘The Making of Midnight’, Miike said that the iPhone ‘has the power to do things that a conventional movie camera can’t’, and highlighted features such as Action Mode, Cinematic Mode, and visual effects via the rear LiDAR to scan for 3D models. ‘Midnight’ is the latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ ad and is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Card
Apple Card and savings data supported by more budget apps
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
New Apple Pencil to arrive in March
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Keyboard
The Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air is $119 Off
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
ChatGPT gains ‘Read Aloud’ feature on iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
visionOS 1.1
visionOS 1.1 to bring eyesight improvement and personas
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram direct messaging bolstered with new features
1 Min Read
Instagram Down
Instagram is Down: Users Met with ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error Worldwide
3 Min Read
Facebook Down
Facebook is Down: Technical Glitch or Cyber Attack? Users Locked Out Worldwide
2 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro
Powerbeats Pro Drops to Just $180
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple may be announcing new products
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
Images of the iPhone SE 4 design leaks online
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Life-saving tech highlighted in new Apple Watch ads
1 Min Read
Lost your password?