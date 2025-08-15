Leak for iPhone 17 Pro Suggests Redesigned Antenna With Enhanced 5G

A leaker with the handle Majin Bu reports that the iPhone 17 Pro line will have an antenna built around the large camera bump on the rear of the gadget. However, the leaker’s track record has been a hit or miss when it comes to these rumors.

Images were provided on X by the leaker of the supposed new design for the iPhone 17 Pro models. The lines of plastic antenna on the iPhones can let radio signals wirelessly get through the device despite its metal frame. This can allow for improved bluetooth connection, Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G.

The iPhone 17 Pro is anticipated to use Qualcomm Modems for data connection before the switch to the Apple-made C2 Modem to the iPhone 18, and the iPhone 17 will reportedly feature a Wi-Fi 7 Chip designed by Apple. Keep your expectations low on this because a different leaker called ShrimpApplePro has questioned this rumor.