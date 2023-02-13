Leak of proprietary iPhone USB-C port features surface online

An online leak on Chinese social media platform Weibo reveals that Apple might be planning on making its iPhone 15 have USB-C and certain features that are only available for Made-For-iPhone accessories.

An online post revealed that Apple has made an integrated circuit board that will be added to the iPhone 15, which will then limit USB-C features for accessories that connect with it. This theory suggests that Apple might be pushing users to get MFi-certified chargers or cables if they want to get high-speed charging or data transfer, for example. However, it could also mean that the Cupertino-based company intends to make the iPhone 15 backward-compatible with existing Lightning accessories via an adapter.

Current-generation Macs and iPads feature USB-C ports, but they are not restricted to MFi-certified accessories, which provides reasonable doubt to the Weibo claim.

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be revealed in this year’s Apple event in September.