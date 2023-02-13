iLoungeNewsiPhone

Leak of proprietary iPhone USB-C port features surface online

By Samantha Wiley
Published
iPhone
Advertisements

An online leak on Chinese social media platform Weibo reveals that Apple might be planning on making its iPhone 15 have USB-C and certain features that are only available for Made-For-iPhone accessories.

iPhone USB-C Port

An online post revealed that Apple has made an integrated circuit board that will be added to the iPhone 15, which will then limit USB-C features for accessories that connect with it. This theory suggests that Apple might be pushing users to get MFi-certified chargers or cables if they want to get high-speed charging or data transfer, for example. However, it could also mean that the Cupertino-based company intends to make the iPhone 15 backward-compatible with existing Lightning accessories via an adapter.

Current-generation Macs and iPads feature USB-C ports, but they are not restricted to MFi-certified accessories, which provides reasonable doubt to the Weibo claim.

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be revealed in this year’s Apple event in September.

Advertisements
Photo of author

@EditorWiley

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.