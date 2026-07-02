Leaked Photo of Supposed SIM Tray for iPhone 18 Pro Seen in Dark Cherry

Ice Universe, a Chinese leaker, has given us insight into the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Model and the new color that it has been rumored to be coming in, Dark Cherry. The leaker took to Weibo to post an image of a supposed SIM Tray for the device, looking to be in dark cherry color and matching the consistent reports of Apple trying out a wine red color for the upcoming device.

The dummy model leak for the iPhone 18 Pro models was seen in 4 colors, giving us a look at the colors that are likely to be used by Apple. The Dark Cherry color is anticipated to be the special colorway for the device, like how Apple introduced the Cosmic Orange colorway for the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple is expected to reveal the first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September. The company is looking to switch up its release cycle, releasing the Pro Models first with the base iPhone 18 releasing early next year.