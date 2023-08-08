Leaked photos show iPhone 15 Ultra Action button

Recently leaked photos on Twitter show the iPhone 15 Ultra and the long-rumored Action button in a model case.

The leaker with the handle ‘Majin Bu’ showed several photos of a model case for the iPhone 15 Ultra. The images show a third button that’s believed to replace the mute switcher on previous models. On the left side are three buttons, with two of them slightly larger and the third slightly recessed. The other images show a continuity in design, such as the MagSafe ring, a camera bump lip, the recessed logo, and soft lining.

Apparently the cases of the iPhone 15 Ultra models show a third button that should replace the old mute switcher pic.twitter.com/6XIKgBMJVN — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 6, 2023

There are rumors circulating on the web about Apple putting the mute switch to rest and replacing it with the ‘Action’ button, which would take care of several functions. The leaked cases are believed to come in dark blue, black, and green variants. Although plausible, nothing is certain until Apple launches the iPhone 15.