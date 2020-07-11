Leaker claims Apple iPhone 12 will have 6GB RAM

It is expected that Apple will release four new devices this year with different display sizes. According to several rumors, it is suggested that two of these will be higher-end devices with 6.1 and 6.7-inch display size. There have been many rumors about these devices, the latest was the leaks about specifications which are now confirmed by the leaker @L0vetodream.

In his tweet @L0vetodream said:

Professional 6GB

General 4GB — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 9, 2020

According to several other rumors, Apple will have a 5-nanometer A14 chip in its new models with a smaller size and faster and more efficient battery. According to the Leaker, the Pro model of the new iPhone 2020 will have 6GB RAM and the general models will have 4GB RAM, similar to al the previous iPhone 11 models.

Previously @L0vetodream also revealed details about the iPhone SE which were accurate. he shared the details about the SE before other Leakers. He also revealed that the iPhone SE will launch in the second week of April. He also shared about SE that it will come with three storage capacities. It is why this new leak by @L0vetodream seems authentic. Apple might release the Pro models of the new iPhone 12 lineup with 6GB and the normal models with 4GB RAM.