iPhone

Leaker reveals iPhone 16 Pro colors online

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16 Pro

A recent online leak reveals the colors for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup.

Sonny Dickson showed an image of what’s believed the color variants for the iPhone 16 Pro, including a Black Titanium option with the same name as the one in the iPhone 15 model. The leak claims that the Pro lineup will have a silver or white, black, and ‘Natural Titanium’, as well as rose gold that will replace the existing Blue Titanium. The leak corroborates with the rumor by others, including Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 16 Pro

The leaked image showed the gray, black, and white, but the rose gold variant is absent. It’s believed that Apple has a new process for titanium coloring and finish, which results in a glossy appearance compared to the brushed finish in the iPhone 15 Pro models. Official color names have not been revealed yet. The next iteration of the iPhone lineup could be announced as soon as September this year.

