Leaker says Apple iPhone 12 Pro will have 120Hz display

Apple iPhone 12

The leaker “Ice Universe” shares a new leak saying that the new iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models will have a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will allow for much smooth screen usage and on-screen experience.

Earlier today Ice Universe “@UniverseIce,” said in his tweet:

He did not mention his sources and only said that the source was reliable. Ice Universe is famous for its Samsung leaks, news, and rumors and does not leak any Apple-related news. However, he is a reliable leaker when it comes to Samsung. Apple has been using OLEDs supplied by Samsung for the iPhone X, XS, and iPhone 11 models.

This refresh rate will mean a better experience whole scrolling. Apple uses variable refresh rates in various models of iPad, however, they use LCDs. Now that Apple has plans to use OLEDs in the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, this refresh rate will make it even better.

The OLED combined with this refresh rate will enhance the performance of the iPhones. Apple is expected to release four iPhone models with two of them using OLED displays.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
