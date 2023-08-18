Leaker says iPhone 15 Won’t have leather cases

A recent leak on X reveals that Apple may not release the iPhone 15 leather case at launch.

DuanRui has had several correct guesses in the past, particularly the iPhone 14 Plus model and the Apple Watch Ultra. Now, the leaker says on social media that Apple will not be releasing an official leather case for the upcoming iPhone model.

I've heard that Apple won't be releasing a Leather Case for the iPhone 15 series. — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 17, 2023

There might be some truth to the claim, but there hasn’t been anything that shows Apple stopping using leather material. Currently, Apple has 18 leather strap options for the Apple Watch and 16 leather case options for the iPhone 14 lineup. Plus, there are leather loops for AirTag, leather wallet with MagSafe, and leather items for older iPhones and iPads.

There’s still a possibility that Apple will eventually abandon leather as a material, but there haven’t been any announcements or press releases about the move. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.