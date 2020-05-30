Leaker shares iPhone 13 camera details

Apple hasn’t released the iPhone 12 lineups yet, and there are leaks about the iPhone 13’s camera already. Fudge with Twitter name @choco_bit has leaked a few photos of the camera of the upcoming iPhone 13 which will be released in 2021.

The leaker has shared images of the simple drawing of the iPhones camera setup. According to Fudge the iPhone 13 will have a 64 MP wide-angle lens which will have 6x digital and 1x optical zoom. It will have a 40 MP telephoto lens which will have a 15x to 20x digital and 3x to 5x optical zoom.

It will also have a 64 MP anamorphic lens which will capture the video with 2.1:1. It will have a 40 MP 25x min ultra-wide-angle lens this lens will feature an optical reverse zoom. It will also have the latest LiDAR Scanner 4.0.

The *alleged* plans For D6x (13 series) cameras



•Wide 1x optical zoom (6x digital zoom) 64mp

•Telephoto 3x-5x optical zoom (15-20x digital zoom) 40mp

•64mp anamorphic lens (2.1:1)

•0.25x min ultra wide (optical reverse zoom) 40mp

•Li-Dar 4.0



Huuuuugggeeeee amount of 🧂 — Fudge (@choco_bit) May 27, 2020

Fudge says that this leak is too early and the design can change in the future. He said that Apple makes plans ahead of the production and then makes changes to those plans during the final production of the product. There are always changes and tweaks to the final design of the product.