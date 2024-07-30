LG display to supply OLED components for next iPhone SE

The Elec reported that Korean manufacturer LG will be supplying some OLED components for the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

While the exact release date for the iPhone SE 4 remains to be announced, there have been quite a few rumors on the specs. It’s believed that the chassis will be similar to the iPhone 14 and that it will have an OLED screen. Touch ID will be replaced by Face ID, and it will have an Action button and a USB-C port. The display size is expected to be at 6.06 inches and have the better screen technology. The primary supplier will still be BOE, with LG providing support and backup.

BOE was Apple’s go-to screen supplier until the company had issues with the yield, forcing the Cupertino-based company to turn to another firm. Mass production is set to go live in October, and a product launch in 2025.