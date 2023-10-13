Lighter upgrades to motherboard could arrive on iPhone 17

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will have a thinner and lighter motherboard for the iPhone 17.

Several rumors have already surfaced surrounding the upcoming iPhone 17, including an always-on display. Now, a new one has surfaced and talks about an upgrade for the flagship phone’s internal design. According to Kuo, Apple is working to make the iPhone 17’s mainboard using RCC or resin coated copper.

Traditionally, mainboards are made using bonding sheets, or the grey, black, and green material found on motherboards. Apple aims to change that into deposited resin, with laser ablation utilized to craft conductive material instead of filaments.

Kuo extolled the virtues of RCC, including reduced thickness and improved drilling process. However, he says that the material won’t be used in the iPhone 16 due to drop test failing and fragility. Apple will have up until 2024 to perfect the technology before integrating it into the iPhone’s manufacturing process.