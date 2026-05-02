Liquid Glass Display from 20th Anniversary iPhone to Make Bezels Non-Visible

The upcoming 20th anniversary iPhone is rumored to have a new curved screen type of technology that hides display bezels more effectively. A big redesign is planned for the 20th anniversary iPhone, rumored to have a display that curves around the 4 edges of the gadget.

Apple is going to use a panel with an equal-depth-quad-curve to be supplied by Samsung, and it is shaping up to be different from the usual curved screens. OLED technology called COE or Color Filter on Encapsulation (made by Samsung) is going to be adopted by Apple.

For the 20th anniversary of the iPhone next year, Apple is planning to create a special device to commemorate the event, creating a device that curves across all 4 edges and has a display that has no cutouts for the best visuals. It will conceal the selfie camera and Face ID under the panel, and this won’t be easy.