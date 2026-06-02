Liquid Metal Hinge Coming to Foldable iPhone

The first foldable iPhone is going to feature a liquid metal hinge, with prototype units now being shipped to carriers globally and are up for testing, as revealed by Fixed Focus Digital. Progress for the production of the foldable iPhone is going fast. The device will feature vapor chamber cooling.

The details for the liquid metal hinge are significant in the current debate over the production difficulties of the foldable devices. The problems are associated with the hinge failing to meet the quality control standards of the company under high-frequency and long-term testing of closing and opening the device.

The iPhone fold is going to be released later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models featuring the A20 chip, a 5.5-inch cover display, a 7.8-inch inner display, a C2 modem, and more, with a starting price tag speculated to be around $2,000. The company reached a milestone with prototypes sent to carriers, which suggests that it’s now sufficient to go through their certification processes and network compatibility pre-launch.