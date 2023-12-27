Long battery life shown off in latest iPhone 15 ad

A short video was shared yesterday highlighting the battery capacity of the iPhone 15 Plus.

‘iPhone 15 Plus – Miss You’ was published on the official Apple YouTube channel. The video is only 39 seconds in length and has an animation of a wall plug singing Doe Boy’s ‘Way Too Long’ song. The plug looks at dismay as the iPhone 15 Plus is being used, with less time spent charging.

Technical specifications claim that the iPhone 15 Plus offers up to 26 hours of video playback and up to 100 for audio playback in a single full charge. It’s similar to the iPhone 14 Plus as having the longest battery life in the iPhone lineup. Apple’s description of the video claims that the iPhone 15 Plus has Dynamic Island, water resistance, USB-C charging, color-infused glass, 2x telephoto, and a 48MP main camera, as well as an aluminum design.