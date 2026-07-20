Loyalty Rate for iPhone Increases

The loyalty rate for iPhone users has gone up to 87%. A quarterly survey by CIRP discovered that about 12% of new buyers for iPhones during March had an Android phone previously.

The movement has been tracked by CIRP for a couple of years now by asking questions to buyers of iPhones regarding what previous models and phones they had before they bought an iPhone, and what they look for when shopping.

The long-awaited revamped Siri will be released in iOS 27 this year and could help keep their users on iPhones, and attract new customers who came from Android previously. Apple will also be releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max alongside the first foldable iPhone later this year.

Early 2024 had the same trend, where about 13% of the buyers had an Android prior to buying an iPhone, and the rate was at 85%. This year saw a 2% increase from that.