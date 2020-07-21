Luxshare precision buys Kunshan iPhone assembly plant

Luxshare, a major supplier of Apple has agreed to purchase one of Winstron’s iPhone Assembly Plant in Kunshan City, China.

Nikkei Asian Review reports echo the sentiment made by analyst Ming Chi Kuo earlier in 2020. Kuo mentioned that Luxshare may be looking to enter the iPhone assembly industry and start with older models.

Luxshare Precision became an Apple supplier in 2013 and produces most of the company’s connectors and cables. The partnership grew to the company making components of the Apple Watch and AirPods. It’s worthy to note that Luxshare has had a hand in the design of the AirPods.

Wistron, another Apple partner entered a partnership with Apple in 2015 and has several production plants in India and China. It’s been said that Apple reached out to the company and asked them to share its production expertise with Luxshare Precision.

In similar news, The Economic Times reports that Pegatron, one of Apple’s biggest manufacturing companies will be expanding its supply chain in India.