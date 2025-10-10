MagSafe Stands Modified to Reduce Scratches on the iPhone 17

Apple has silently added silicone protective rings to MagSafe charging stands in stores to address reported marks on some models for the iPhone 17 Pro line.

The move was made after the company confirmed that old MagSafe chargers in their retail stores were the cause of scratch marks on their iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. The company stated that the marks were due to the transfer of some material that came from the stand, making its way to the device. Apparently, you could remove this by cleaning the back of your iPhone. Apple also made notes that other devices were affected, like the iPhone 16.

It is uncertain if the in-store display is just localized to Apple Stores in France or if it will expand globally to other retail stores. The company has also dealt with concerns about scratches on the plateau area of the camera for the iPhone 17 Pro, stating that the edges have matching traits to other Apple devices’ aluminum cases like the MacBook, and will start to show signs of wear and tear as time goes by.