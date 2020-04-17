March 2020 had 2.5 million iPhone shipments in China

According to Reuters, last month Apple shipped 2.5 million iPhones in China. This data was published by the government on Friday.

The report by Reuters says that the data provided by CIACT (China Academy of Information and Communications Technology) the mobile phone shipments in China during March were 21 million in total. According to the data, it shows that it was 30% less than 2019’s shipments of mobile phones in China.

Due to the travel and transport restrictions because of the COVID-19 Apple only shipped 500,000 iPhones in February. These numbers mean that there was a 60% decline in sales of the iPhone in February.

Also, the mobile companies are now hoping that there will be an increase in demand in China in the coming weeks or months. The reason is that the travel restrictions have been eased. Also, many vendors are hoping to increase sales in China in the coming months.

The spread of COVID-19 has been almost stopped in China and the markets are now opening. As compared to the rest of the world, the Chinese market can hit all-time high sales of iPhones in the coming months.

Several resellers in China are now offering discounts on iPhone 11 models. Earlier in 2019, there were discounts on iPhone XS and iPhone XR models.