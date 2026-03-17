iPhone

Mass Production for Foldable iPhone Closing In

By Samantha Wiley
Mass Production for Foldable iPhone Closing In

The first foldable iPhone for Apple is rumored to be closing in on mass production, as Samsung will start OLED panel mass production. The company’s first foldable iPhone will be released later this year. The screen might be flatter compared to current screens on foldable devices, hinting that Apple has fixed the creasing problem that has plagued the market.


Rumors hint that the specs for the foldable iPhone will be Touch ID, a 5.5-inch cover display, an A20 chip, a 7.8-inch inner crease-free display, a C2 modem, and two rear cameras. The device will be released in the fall of this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro.

Mass Production for Foldable iPhone Closing In

Reports in the past have talked about Samsung panels being crease-free or showing no creases at all, and new display technology is being used by Apple to lessen creases without entirely removing them. The results, however, will not be perfect.


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