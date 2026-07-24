Mass Production for iPhone 18 Starts With Foxconn Increasing Employee Numbers

Mass production has been green-lit for the iPhone 18 Pro. Foxconn has reportedly reached its peak for its recruitment period in preparation for large-scale production for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, releasing in the fall of this year.

Apple is expected to add Face ID sensors and a smaller cutout for the Dynamic Island of the device, with the size going to 13.49mm down from 20.76mm. The body-to-screen ratio would increase to 94.7%.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be powered by the A20 chip, remaining on the path of gains in efficiency and performance for the device, and will have a new variable aperture camera for better photo taking as the light that is taken in the lens is adjusted.

Apple will be releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models alongside the first foldable