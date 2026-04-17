Mass Production for iPhone Fold Delayed

The iPhone fold production is falling behind schedule. Apple is still looking at a fall release date this year, but it has been pushed back by about one or two months. As the company is still looking at a release of this year, the production schedule is looking tight.

Apple initially had plans to start Mass production for the foldable iPhone in June this year, but has now moved to August. Rumors hint that the company has encountered problems in manufacturing, as they are running into problems rather than issues in the Engineering Validation Test phase.

Delays in mass production could result in major shortages in supply chains, with the availability of the device being constrained. Usually, when rumors regarding launch issues are seen this early, it results in big shortages. The device is expected to have a price tag between $2,000 to $2,500.