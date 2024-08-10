iPhone

Mass production of iPhone 16 increase

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

ETNews recently reported that Apple suppliers are starting to ramp up OLED panels for the upcoming iPhone 16 models.

LG Display and Samsung Display were tasked with producing the first OLED panels for the iPhone 16, which has seen a significant rise in production. The shipment forecast for the iPhone 16 is approximately 90 million, with a 30% increase which makes it around 120 million. Broken down, Samsung is expected to produce around 80 million panels, while LG is expected to produce about 43 million panels. Both companies have met production schedules so far in meeting the target Apple set.

iPhone 16

The OLED panels are sent to Apple supply chain factories for assembling the iPhone 16. The timeline coincides with Apple’s plan to launch the iPhone in September. The iPhone 16 lineup will have a similar design to the iPhone 15, albeit with an increased size for the Pro models.

