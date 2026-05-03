Memory Cost for iPhones Set to Rise by Next Year

A report suggests that the memory costs for the iPhone could jump by 45% next year. Apple purchases memory for about 250 million iPhones annually and has a history of being one of the biggest consumers in that area.

In a competition to create data centers that are capable of handling more compute for AI model frontiers, buyers in the AI infrastructure, such as Nvidia, are now rumored to be outbidding electronics manufacturers for the limited supply, keeping them out of reach for companies such as Samsung.

This has led Apple to change plans for products with the split launch cycle for the upcoming iPhone 18 models and delays in products such as the MacBook Pro. Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max alongside the foldable iPhone to be given the name the iPhone Ultra.