Ming-Chi Kuo predicts downfall of the new iPhone due to order cuts made

Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo came to the conclusion that the Apple Intelligence feature is a failure because Apple might have had to cut on iPhone 16 orders prior to its launch.

Advertisements

Reports relating to the orders of Apple iPhones can be unreliable and may contain weird claims- according to Kuo himself. First, Apple switched suppliers, second, capacity had finite production, and device variations are made in line with demand.

Kuo states in a blog post that more than 10m units of the iPhone 16 were cut, with the non-Pro iPhone 16 models mostly affected by these cuts, and claims that 84 million iPhones will be developed in the second half of this year (2024) was cut back by 4 million, dropping from 88 million units.

Kuo states that the Apple Intelligence feature didn’t boost sales for iPhone as expected, with the sales being underwhelming in the U.S., thorough it was high in China.