iPhone

Ming-Chi Kuo predicts downfall of the new iPhone due to order cuts made

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo came to the conclusion that the Apple Intelligence feature is a failure because Apple might have had to cut on iPhone 16 orders prior to its launch.

Advertisements

Reports relating to the orders of Apple iPhones can be unreliable and may contain weird claims- according to Kuo himself. First, Apple switched suppliers, second, capacity had finite production, and device variations are made in line with demand.

iPhone

Kuo states in a blog post that more than 10m units of the iPhone 16 were cut, with the non-Pro iPhone 16 models mostly affected by these cuts, and claims that 84 million iPhones will be developed in the second half of this year (2024) was cut back by 4 million, dropping from 88 million units.

Kuo states that the Apple Intelligence feature didn’t boost sales for iPhone as expected, with the sales being underwhelming in the U.S., thorough it was high in China. 

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Wallet
Iowa launching support for State IDs and driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet
1 Min Read
Apple Card
Goldman Sachs and Apple reach $90 in penalties from the Apple Card
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Gadgets and Related Products On Sale On Amazon
1 Min Read
Scribble
Apple calls attention to the feature ‘Scribble To Siri’ for iPadOS 18.1
1 Min Read
Apple News +
Apple News + offers sudoku daily Puzzles to Its subscribers
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Support for Vision Pro spatial photos and videos coming to Safari
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Get the Apple Watch Series 10 at an All-Time Low Price!
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Apple rolls out AirPods Pro 2 firmware update prior to hearing aid feature
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 8
iPad Mini 8 will reportedly feature an OLED display
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple announcements for The M4 starting Monday next week
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
Apple M2 MacBook Air On Sale at $299.00 Off on Amazon
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple to cease production of the Vision Pro headset by the end of 2024
1 Min Read
Lost your password?