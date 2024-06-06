iPhone

Mini games on Uber for iPhone may soon be available

By Samantha Wiley
Uber

Rideshare service Uber may be planning on having mini-games to play on the iOS app.

Advertisements

An online leak shows hidden code found within the app that foretells the addition of mini games. References to loading games in the latest version portend to the feature needing an internet connection. So far, Uber has not made any public announcements, and it’s not clear whether the games are freely accessible or offered as in-app purchases. In addition, the feature might not make it to a public release and be just an idea that the company has floated around.

Uber

The app undergoes constant updates to improve its existing features, and it’s possible to see a mini game segment in the future. On the iPhone app, passengers could spend their time playing entertaining games. It’s worth noting that YouTube recently had this feature added in the form of lightweight games for users on the iOS app.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple iPad Air
The 5th Generation iPad Air with M1 Chip is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Back to school Apple promo expected soon
1 Min Read
3DS Emulator
3DS emulator launches on iOS App Store
1 Min Read
Anker 563 USB-C
Grab Anker’s 563 10-in-One USB-C Hub at $90 Off
1 Min Read
Spotify Music
Spotify music service hikes subscriptions
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Netflix cuts second- and third-generation Apple TV support
1 Min Read
Aptoide
Aptoide to release an iOS alternative marketplace in EU
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
Take $29 Off the Apple AirPods 3
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro may have thinnest smartphone bezels
1 Min Read
WWDC
No hardware announcement coming at WWDC
1 Min Read
Apple
iOS 18 might have new iMessage effects
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
Get $45 Off the 13-inch M2 iPad Air
1 Min Read
Lost your password?