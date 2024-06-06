Mini games on Uber for iPhone may soon be available

Rideshare service Uber may be planning on having mini-games to play on the iOS app.

Advertisements

An online leak shows hidden code found within the app that foretells the addition of mini games. References to loading games in the latest version portend to the feature needing an internet connection. So far, Uber has not made any public announcements, and it’s not clear whether the games are freely accessible or offered as in-app purchases. In addition, the feature might not make it to a public release and be just an idea that the company has floated around.

The app undergoes constant updates to improve its existing features, and it’s possible to see a mini game segment in the future. On the iPhone app, passengers could spend their time playing entertaining games. It’s worth noting that YouTube recently had this feature added in the form of lightweight games for users on the iOS app.