Mobile carriers overtake Apple Stores in iPhone sales

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners reported that they examined Apple customer data to determine where most iPad, Mac, and iPhone sales were coming from.

The firm found that Apple’s retail locations are the primary sellers of Apple products in the US, although they only take up less than 40% of total Mac and iPad figures. Both retail and online store sales have been combined. However, for iPhone sales mobile phone carriers take the top spot, accounting for more than two-thirds of total sales per quarter.

Apple stores account for 29% of iPad sales, while Amazon sits at 23%. For Macs, Apple also takes the top spot at 39%, with Best Buy at a close second. The robust iPhone sales from mobile carriers are likely due to deals and discounts and cellular packages, with some offering monthly installments via Apple Card.

The Apple product sales report comparison can be viewed on CIRP’s website.