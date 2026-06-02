iPhone

Mock iPhone 18 Pro Models Photos Emerge

By Samantha Wiley
Mock iPhone 18 Pro Models Photos Emerge

Photos for mock iPhone 18 Pro models have been leaked by Sonny Dickson. The photo shows four colors that are rumored for the upcoming device, giving us a look at what to expect from the models.


Previous rumors have been corroborated with the mock models as they come in Black, Silver, Light Blue, and the new Dark Cherry color, with the leaker claiming that the new color will be the next big thing and similar to how the Cosmic Orange color did with the iPhone 17 Pro.

Mock iPhone 18 Pro Models Photos Emerge

The recent photos are important as it’s the first time the reported colors have been shown in physical form, instead of being from descriptions from the supply chain or from renders. Apple will be releasing the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models in the fall of this year.


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