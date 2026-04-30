iPhone

Mockup iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Hint At Thicker Plateau for Camera

By Samantha Wiley
Mockup iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Hint At Thicker Plateau for Camera

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is expected to have enhancements to the camera made by Apple but no rumors are fixed hinting the updates will need visible and measurable changes to the rear camera plateau of the device.


Max Tech’s, a YouTube Channel, provided us with mockup images for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models with a mockup of the foldable iPhone, these mockups are usually made by third-party case makers that base the design on the information leaked from partner factories of Apple.

Mockup iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Hint At Thicker Plateau for Camera

The units feature thicker cameras with black glass protruding more compared to the past model. The main camera of the device is said to have a variable aperture lens, a feature that allows the user to control the light that gets into the sensor of the camera.

It is possible that the iPhone 18 Pro could have a bigger aperture for better lighting in bad conditions.


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