More countries to get the iPhone 14 soon

Apple is planning to expand its iPhone 14 lineup to more regions soon.

The iPhone 14 lineup debuted during the annual fall event in the US, but now preorders are being set up in additional countries. Malaysia, Oman, Kuwait, Turkey and Bahrain will have a chance to get their iPhone 14 models come September 23.

Mexico will have its iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 preorders go live on September 23, with a launch happening a week after.

Countries such as Turkey and Malaysia will see the iPhone 14 Plus on October 7, which is the same time when the device will launch in the US and other regions. Apple has not revealed a list of which countries will get the iPhone 14 lineup on its official website or press releases.

The 2nd generation AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch Ultra are slated to launch on September 23, which is the same in the US and other countries.