More density required for longer iPhone battery life, according to Kuo

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently mentioned that the upcoming iPhone’s battery will have to be denser in order to have greater battery life.

In a social media post, Kuo claimed that the stainless steel casing adaptation will give it a higher cell density, power-wise, while staying in the safe limit, and meet the new EU regulations as well. There were leaks of a metal casing for the iPhone 16 Pro, signifying that Apple will make it easier for users to replace their batteries moving forward. Under the new EU law, smartphone manufacturers should make their device batteries replaceable and using accessible tools with a 2025 deadline.

To achieve this end, Apple intends to use an adhesive debonding process to dislodge the battery instead of the usual adhesive strips. This new method is expected to debut in an iPhone 16 model and extend to all iPhone 17 versions next year.

