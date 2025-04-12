iPhone

More iPhone 16e repair parts available

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16e

Apple has made more parts for the iPhone 16e available for DIY repairs.

The iPhone 16e parts can be ordered through the self-service repair store in several EU countries and the US. Specifically, iPhone 16e users can order parts to fix their speakers, back glass, camera, battery, and display, among others. There’s also an option to get the iPhone toolkit for 7 days at a $49 price in the US. As for instructions, users can browse through the repair manual on the official website to fix the hardware issue themselves.

iPhone 16e

The Apple self-service program debuted in 2022 and allowed access to repairs and genuine tools and parts on Studio Displays, Macs, Beats Pill speakers, and iPhones. Apple mentioned that the program is for ‘individuals who are experienced’ with the technicalities of electronic devices and how to repair them. It’s believed that the repair program will be available in Canada soon.

