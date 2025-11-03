Much-Anticipated iPhone Fold Could See a 2026 Release

The long-rumored foldable iPhone is expected to be launched next year, with signs indicating that the device could really see its release in 2026. The design of the foldable device would look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold from Samsung. The outer display of the device is expected to be approximately 5.38 inches, and when unfolded, it would measure around 7.58 inches.

The foldable device will reportedly have a hinge made from stainless steel and titanium combined, and a titanium chassis. Liquid metal will be used for the hinges to lessen creasing on the screen and enhance its durability. It will be equipped with the C2 modem custom made by Apple and 4 cameras, with two at the rear, one inner camera, and one front camera.

There are many reports that hint at the price of the foldable device to be set at around $2,000-$2,500.