iPhone

N1 Chip in iPhone Models Have Limitations On Wi-Fi 7

By Samantha Wiley
N1 Chip in iPhone Models Have Limitations On Wi-Fi 7

The new iPhone 17 lineup features Apple’s new N1 chip for Thread Connectivity, Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 but has limitations on bandwidth for Wi-Fi 7. The chip supports only a max of 160 MHz, half of the 320 MHz standard channel bandwidth.


This is not an issue for the majority of Apple’s consumers but some would need clarity if the N1 chip offers a bandwidth of 160 or 320 Mhz and has Wi-Fi 7. Having this limitation means the iPhone won’t be able to achieve the best theoretical speeds with Wi-Fi 7.

N1 Chip in iPhone Models Have Limitations On Wi-Fi 7

Apple announced the N1 chip will improve the overall reliability and performance of AirDrop and Personal Hotspot, among other features. It also adds to improvements in power efficiency for the iPhone 17 series, so there are still benefits from this.

Wi-Fi 7 is fast and allows for transmission of data with 2.4GHz, 5GHz or potentially 6Ghz at once with a router that is compatible for a more reliable connection, less latency and faster speeds.


Latest News
iPhone 17 Models Shipping Extended 1-3 Weeks Past Release Date
iPhone 17 Models Shipping Extended 1-3 Weeks Past Release Date
1 Min Read
The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off
The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features
iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features
1 Min Read
iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements
iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements
1 Min Read
Apple Store around Sydney Closing Its Doors Permanently on October
Apple Store around Sydney Closing Its Doors Permanently on October
1 Min Read
The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off
The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories
iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories
1 Min Read
Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle
Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle
1 Min Read
6 More Potential Products To Be Released By Apple This Year
6 More Potential Products To Be Released By Apple This Year
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $50 Off
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $50 Off
1 Min Read
New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple
New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Multiple Countries Will Be Missing 5G Feature of New Apple Watches
Multiple Countries Will Be Missing 5G Feature of New Apple Watches
1 Min Read
Lost your password?