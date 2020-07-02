New 5G Apple iPhones might see lower Shipments this year

According to the reports by DigiTimes, it is expected that the latest mmWave-enabled 5G iPhones will see a decrease in shipments as compared to the previous year. The report in DigiTimes says that according to sources the iPhones will reach an estimated 15 to 20 million units. It is several million units less than what Apple shipped last year in 2019.

According to the numbers given by DigiTimes, Apple shipped 30 to 40 million units last year which is now estimated to be low at 15 to 20. It is a huge loss for Apple. DigiTimes say that these numbers are from industry sources.

Before the coronavirus hit the world, Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple had plans to release both models of iPhone 12 with sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave. Apple had plans to release these phones together at the same time sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Kuo has not mentioned any change in plans, but it seems that the global health crisis has hit many tech giants in a bad way and Apple is no exception. According to Kuo, these 5G iPhones will be available in the USA, Canadian, Japanese, Korean, and the UK’s markets.