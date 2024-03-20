iPhone

New ad features iPhone 15 storage

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 15

A new Apple ad features the storage features of its current iPhone 15 lineup.

Advertisements

Titled ‘iPhone 15 Storage- Don’t Let Me Go’, the video is about half a minute in length and shows a man scrolling through his iPhone 15’s photos. All the images are singing Terrace Martin, Mr. Talkbox, and PJ Morton’s ‘Don’t Let Go’ as if to tell the man not to delete the photos. As the video ad ends, the man decides to keep them, and Apple flashes the tagline ‘lots of storage for lots of photos.’

iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 Pro and standard models start at 128GB of storage and go up. The iPhone 15 Pro is the only one that can be upgraded to 1TB, while the others have the option to have 256GB and 512GB storage. The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at 256GB storage and has the option to be upgraded to 512GB or 1TB storage.

Advertisements

