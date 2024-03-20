New Anti-Reflective screen to arrive on iPhone 17

A new rumor claims that the 2025 iPhone will have a stronger anti-scratch screen compared to the iPhone 15’s Ceramic Shield.

A leaker by the handle ‘Instant Digital’ revealed on social media platform Weibo that the iPhone 17 will have an outer glass made from ‘super-hard anti-reflective layer’, and said that the display is ‘more scratch resistant than you think’ According to Instant Digital, the new display material has already arrived at Apple’s supply chain in China, although it will not be used for the upcoming iPhone 16 that’s expected to launch this year.

‘Ceramic Shield’ is a brand term for the glass-ceramic material made by Apple and Corning. Apple claims that Ceramic Shield is ‘tougher than any smartphone glass’ and began adding it since the iPhone 12 launch. Its competitor, Samsung, has recently introduced Gorilla Glass Armor that can reflect up to 75% and has micro scratch resistance.