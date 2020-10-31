If you are planning to buy a new iPhone

Apple has launched its flagship phones for the year 2020. The iPhone 12 range is as expected – fantastic. All iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro reviews applaud the phones for their fresh take on an old design, the improved camera performance, and improved displays. However, the price of the iPhone 12 has also increased while not even packing a charging brick in the box.

If you purchase any iPhone this year, considering its new stock, the box will be thinner and lighter. The box of an iPhone from now on will only contain an iPhone, a USB-C to Lightning cable, a single Apple sticker, a SIM ejector tool, and the usual Apple documentation.

No charger in the box

The 5W charging brick that shipped with the iPhone 11 is no more and also the 18W charging brick that shipped with the iPhone 11 Pro is no more either. Apple says that it has ditched the charging adaptor citing environmental reasons but the picture is larger than it appears. The company has also unveiled its MagSafe charger which magnetically latches onto the back of the iPhone 12 to provide faster wireless charging.

However, all the talk and the reasoning around the removal of the charging adaptor does not add up. Apple has introduced 5G in its new iPhone 12 lineup of smartphones and it has been widely reported that 5G bands cost higher, even on Android phones. Some rumours prior to the launch of the iPhone 12 suggested that the company could be ditching the in-box charger to offset the price of the new iPhones.

The iPhone 12 starts at $829 instead of $799 as claimed by Apple during the keynote held in October.The $799 price tag only applies to Verizon customers and the SIM-free variant costs $829. Last year, the iPhone 11 retailed for just $699; the price difference between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11 is massive. Apple is not even offering an upfront discount for not packing a charging adaptor in the box which is a standard practice in the industry.