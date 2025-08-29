iPhone

New Colors For iPhone 17 

By Samantha Wiley
New Colors For iPhone 17

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro will have a new color. Multiple rumors have been circulating that the new iPhone 17 Pro will be coming in a shade of orange similar to copper.


Alongside the orange colorway the iPhone will also be coming in light blue for the iPhone 17 Air. Apple has always gone with colors made from titanium with a muted shade for their iPhone Pro line, like the new Desert Titanium colorway, Natural, White and Black Titanium for the iPhone 16 Pro.

New Colors For iPhone 17

Apple is anticipated to be integrating a part aluminum part glass for the iPhone 17 Pro, so the new shades make some sense. Its unveiling is coming in a few weeks reportedly happening on September 9, Tuesday if they follow their normal pattern in product launches, with pre-orders starting on September 12 and then for release in retail stores on September 19.


