iPhone

New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip

By Samantha Wiley
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip

The new Apple accessory, the Hikawa Phone Grip and Stand, is a limited edition accessory recently released and has already sold out on Apple online stores. Fret not, 2 new colorways are in production and are planned for release early next month. You can preorder them from the Hikawa website directly.


The new colorways for the accessory are Blurple Swirl and Cobalt, offered soon after the fast sellout of the Crater and Chartreuse colors. The accessories are priced at $72 in the United States with the option for international shipping.

New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip

The Hikawa Phone Grip is made by Bailey Hikawa from LA to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Apple’s commitment to providing accessibility. The grip features a magnet that attaches to an iPhone with MagSafe securely, and also acts as a stand that provides optimal angles for horizontal and vertical viewing. The design was inspired by modern sculpture, and the thought process was inspired by input directly from individuals who have disabilities that affect hand control, dexterity, and muscle strength.


Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
1 Min Read
CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News
CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Advances in Development
iPhone Fold Advances in Development
1 Min Read
AirPods 4 Down to $69 at Amazon
AirPods 4 Down to $69 at Amazon
1 Min Read
Apple Cutting Back and Laying Off Employees
Apple Cutting Back and Laying Off Employees
1 Min Read
Shopping Research Added By OpenAI for ChatGPT
Shopping Research Added By OpenAI for ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone Price Estimated at $2,400
Foldable iPhone Price Estimated at $2,400
1 Min Read
The 11th-gen iPad 512 GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
The 11th-gen iPad 512 GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV Service at 50% Off With Black Friday Promo
Apple TV Service at 50% Off With Black Friday Promo
1 Min Read
Tim Cook Might Stay as CEO At Least Until The Middle Of Next Year
Tim Cook Might Stay as CEO At Least Until The Middle Of Next Year
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods 4 at 47% Off!
Get the AirPods 4 at 47% Off!
1 Min Read
New Limited-Edition Hikawa iPhone Accessory Released 
New Limited-Edition Hikawa iPhone Accessory Released 
1 Min Read
Lost your password?