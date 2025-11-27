New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip

The new Apple accessory, the Hikawa Phone Grip and Stand, is a limited edition accessory recently released and has already sold out on Apple online stores. Fret not, 2 new colorways are in production and are planned for release early next month. You can preorder them from the Hikawa website directly.

The new colorways for the accessory are Blurple Swirl and Cobalt, offered soon after the fast sellout of the Crater and Chartreuse colors. The accessories are priced at $72 in the United States with the option for international shipping.

The Hikawa Phone Grip is made by Bailey Hikawa from LA to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Apple’s commitment to providing accessibility. The grip features a magnet that attaches to an iPhone with MagSafe securely, and also acts as a stand that provides optimal angles for horizontal and vertical viewing. The design was inspired by modern sculpture, and the thought process was inspired by input directly from individuals who have disabilities that affect hand control, dexterity, and muscle strength.