New Design May Be Seen on A20 Chips in the iPhone 18 Series

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple supply chain analyst, reports the A20 Chip for the iPhone 18 will be packed with WMCM or Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module made by TSMC and would be switching from the Integrated Fan Out packaging they use.

It is uncertain if these changes will be exclusive to models that are on the higher end, such as the “iPhone 18 Fold” and the iPhone 18 Pro, or if they will branch out to the iPhone 18 Air and the base iPhone 18. The research note of the Apple analyst also talked about a timeline during the second half of next year, where the foldable iPhone and the iPhone 18 are anticipated to be released, while the other models of iPhone 18 will be released in 2027, Spring.

The A20 chips are anticipated to adopt the 2nm manufacturing process of TSMC for better power efficiency and performance. All things considered, integration into the iPhone 18 models suggests there will be big fundamental changes.