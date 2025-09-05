New Details for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Revealed

A Weibo leaker with the name of Instant Digital reports that the iPhone Pro and the iPhone Pro Max will be receiving significant improvements in thermal, battery, and display components.

The displays will be featuring a higher brightness, allowing for more comfortable use when put under sunlight. The device will feature a peak of 2,000 nits of brightness when outside.

The thermal architecture will be redesigned, allowing for games to have less lag and frame drops for a better gaming experience and performance. The same applies when filming videos at 60 fps in outdoor conditions that are warm, like in summer.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the longest battery life for iPhones ever made, reportedly having a capacity of 5,000 mAh. The “Awe dropping” Apple event is taking place on September 9, Tuesday, where it is expected that the iPhone 17 lineup will be announced.